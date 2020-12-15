William Nance Jr.

April 29, 1941–Dec. 12, 2020

William “Lee” Nance Jr., 79, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born April 29, 1941, a son to the late William Leroy Nance Sr. and Rosemary Fliehman Nance.

Lee married his wife, Karen Stevens Nance, Aug. 21, 1970.

Lee graduated from Dawson Bryant High School and continued his education at Ohio University Southern campus. He joined the U.S. Air Force where he served during the Vietnam War.

He was employed with King’s Daughters Medical Center as a neuro technician for more than 30 years.

He also served as a paramedic for S.O.E.M.S.

Lee was of the Baptist faith and attended Campbell Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by son, Terry (Jennifer) Nance, of Ashland, Kentucky; daughter, Kimberly McComas, of Lawrence County; grandson, Riley Nance, of Ironton; and three granddaughters, Karen Eve McComas, of Ironton, Brittany Bentine, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Katherine McGlone, of Ashland, Kentucky.

There are currently no services scheduled.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.