Toni Vulhop

Toni Dodson Vulhop, 57, of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Vulhop.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Vulhop family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.