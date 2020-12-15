Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the number of Lawrence Countians who have tested positive for COVID-19 broke 3,000. The total number was 3,020, up 42 cases from Monday, according to figures released by the Lawrence County Health Department in their daily Facebook post.

It took just 23 days for the county to have another 1,000 cases.

On Nov. 22, the number of positive COVID-19 cases went over 2,000. It took from March 25 to Oct. 24 to hit 1,000. From Oct. 24, it took 29 days to reach 2,023.

42 people, 22 women and 20 men, ages 52–98, have died of COVID-19.

Since April, 243 people have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus.

The health department has done 10,045 COVID-19 tests.