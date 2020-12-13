Redmen defense feasts in win over Bobcats

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Apple, cherry, pumpkin and strawberries with cream are all great tasting turnovers. But the Rock Hill Redmen found the turnovers they like the best.

The Redmen feasted on basketball turnovers as they rallied in the second half to beat the Green Bobcats 71-55 on Saturday.

Rock Hill trailed by 6 points at the half but forced 18 second half turnovers and outscored Green 39-17 to get its first win of the season.

“We played well defensively and created some offense with our defense. Green has some guys who can score and they can put up the points. We knew we had to slow them down,” said Rock Hill coach Gordy Collins.

Rock Hill (1-2) had four players in double figures led by Brayden “Larry” Adams with 19 points, 3 assists and 4 steals while Owen Hankins had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.

Jacob Schwab had a solid game with 12 points, 6 rebounds and a blocked shot with Brayden Malone getting 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Green (0-3) was led by Ethan Huffman and Levi Sampson with 17 points each.

Hankins drained a triple and scored 11 points and Malone added 6 more as Rock Hill took a 22-17 first quarter lead.

Sampson knocked down a 3-pointers and scored 9 points and Huffman had 6 more for Green

Foul trouble hit the Redmen in the second quarter as Adams sat out almost all of the entire quarter and Hankins sat out the sat out the final 5:44.

Six different Bobcats scored in the second quarter as they rallied to take a 38-32 halftime lead.

Rock Hill began to force turnovers after the break and outscored Green 23-8 in the third quarter to go back in front 55-46. Adams scored 7 points and Schwab got 6 more to lead five players in the scoring column.

The Redmen kept the pressure up in the fourth quarter as they continued to pull away with Adams scoring 8 points.

Green was held to a pair of field goals and 3-of-5 foul shots.

Rock Hill host Coal Grove on Tuesday.

Green 17 21 8 9 = 55

Rock Hill 22 10 23 16 = 71

GREEN (0-3): Aaron Vance 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Sampson 6 1 2-2 17, Austin Ray 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Huffman 6 0 5-6 17, Levi Blevins 1 0 2-2 4, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Hammonds 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 1 1 0-0 5, Dawson Damron 1 0 2-4 4, Wiley Sanders 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 19 2 11-14 55. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (1-2): Noah Doddridge 2 0 1-4 5, Owen Hankins 7 1 1-4 15, Caleb Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 9 0 1-2 19, Deven Long 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 0 0 1-2 1, Braydon Malone 7 0 2-2 16, Jacob Schwab 6 0 0-2 12, Lane Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-59 6-16 71. 3-pt goals: 1-9. Rebounds: 13-O,19-D = 32 (Doddridge 8, Hankins 8, Schwab 6, Malone 5). Assists: 13 (Doddridge 7, Hankins 3, Adams 3). Steals: 16 (Hankins 5, Adams 4). Blocks: 2 (Adams, Schwab). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.