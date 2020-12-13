AP & Coaches College Football Polls

AP football poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 10-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2

3. Ohio St. 5-0 1405 3

4. Clemson 9-1 1388 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1286 5

6. Cincinnati 8-0 1248 7

7. Indiana 6-1 1140 8

8. Iowa St. 8-2 1059 10

9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 994 11

10. Georgia 7-2 968 12

11. Florida 8-2 940 6

12. Oklahoma 7-2 902 13

13. Southern Cal 5-0 774 16

14. BYU 10-1 724 14

15. Northwestern 6-1 691 15

16. North Carolina 8-3 631 20

17. La-Lafayette 9-1 566 17

18. Iowa 6-2 502 19

19. Miami 8-2 454 9

20. Tulsa 6-1 408 18

21. Texas 6-3 227 23

22. Liberty 9-1 184 22

23. Buffalo 5-0 183 24

24. NC State 8-3 137 –

25. San Jose St. 6-0 124 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.

Coaches’ poll

The Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (60) 10-0 1548 1

2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1481 2

3. Clemson 9-1 1403 3

4. Ohio State 5-0 1381 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1292 5

6. Cincinnati 8-0 1213 7

7. Indiana 6-1 1088 9

8. Iowa State 8-2 1065 11

9. Georgia 7-2 1038 10

10. Oklahoma 7-2 933 12

11. Florida 8-2 912 6

12. Coastal Carolina 11-0 884 13

13. So. California 5-0 798 15

14. Northwestern 6-1 779 14

15. North Carolina 8-3 626 20

16. Brigham Young 10-1 616 16

17. Iowa 6-2 526 18

18. La-Lafayette 9-1 510 17

19. Miami (Fla.) 8-2 488 8

20. Tulsa 6-1 365 19

21. Liberty 9-1 194 21

22. Oklahoma State 7-3 189 26

23. N. Carolina State 8-3 185 24

24. Texas 6-3 176 23

25. San Jose State 6-0 127 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado (4-1); No. 25 Wisconsin (2-3).

Others receiving votes: Buffalo (5-0) 102; Auburn (6-4) 45; Army (8-2) 35; Boise State (5-1) 30; Marshall (7-1) 29; Washington (3-1) 22; Missouri (5-4) 17; Colorado (4-1) 17; Nevada (6-2) 10; Wisconsin (2-3) 8; Southern Methodist (7-3) 7; Oregon (3-2) 6; Utah (2-2) 4; TCU (6-4) 1.