Work complete on Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge project

Traffic returns to normal after lighting work

KENOVA, W.Va. — Upgrades to the navigational lights on the U.S. 60 bridge (Billy C. Clark Bridge) over the Big Sandy River between Catlettsburg, Kentucky and Kenova, West Virginia are complete, and bridge traffic has returned to normal. Contractors finished work Friday ahead of schedule, and removed the temporary traffic signals.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project included maintenance and replacement of navigational lighting components on the bridge, which was needed to ensure safe passage of Big Sandy River traffic as well as the safety of the bridge itself.