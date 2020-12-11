December 13, 2020

  • 41°

Sara Gunter

By Obituaries

Published 2:32 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Sara Gunter

Sara Francis Gunter, 58, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home in Ironton.

There will be no services.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business