Sara Gunter
Sara Gunter
Sara Francis Gunter, 58, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home in Ironton.
There will be no services.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Danny Basenback
Danny Basenback Danny Lee Basenback, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Services will be held at... read more