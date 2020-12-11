Mark Nethercutt

Mark William Nethercutt, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Marshall University Medical School, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Rick Glass officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.