Lady Vikings rout Clay, 61-36

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Is that a ray of sunshine peeking through those gray winter skies?

After a couple of tough losses to start the season, the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings are starting to gain some needed experience and it paid off on Thursday with a 61-38 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers.

“We played pretty well. We had balancing scoring. It was nice to get a win,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

Desiree Simpson scored 12 points and Kylie Thompson had 10 as nine different players scored.

Spring Ross had a9 points and 8 rebounds to celebrate her senior night game. Kelsi Gothard had 8 points while Morgan Lyons had 8 points, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Hailee Gordon also had 8 rebounds and Simpson grabbed 6. Jenna Malone had 3 assists.

Kat Cochran scored 11 points for Clay (0-6, 0-4).

Simpson hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Lyons and Thompson each hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points apiece as the Lady Vikings jumped in front 24-11 in the first quarter.

Cochran hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter for Clay.

Five different players scored in the second quarter for Symmes Valley as the lead went to 37-14 at the half.

Alison Klaiber got 4 points to lead six players in the scoring column in the third quarter as Pierce began to empty his bench.

Hailey Beckett hit 2-of-2 from the line and had 4 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Vikings.

Ports. Clay 11 3 9 13 = 36

Sym. Valley 24 13 14 10 = 61

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-6, 0-4): Shaley Munion 2 0 0-2 4, Sophia Gatti 1 0 2-3 4, Kenzie Loper 3 1 0-0 0, Megan Bazler 2 0 0-0 4, Kat Cochran 1 3 0-0 11, Tabby Whitt 0 0 2-4 2, Kyleigh Oliver 0 0 0-1 0, Morgan McCoy 1 0 0-2 2, Maggie Swayne 0 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Bazler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4 4-12 36. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-2, 1-1): Jenna Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lyons 2 1 1-2 8, Hailee Beckett 1 0 2-4 4, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Casteel 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 4 1 1-2 12, Enola Cade 0 0 0-2 0, Kylie Thompson 2 1 3-4 10, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 4 0 0-0 8, Alison Klaiber 3 0 0-2 6, Terri Dillon 1 0 0-1 2, Spring Ross 4 0 1-2 9. Totals: 25-58 8-19 61. 3-pt. goals: 40 (Ross 8, Gordon 8, Simpson 6). Assists: 8 (Lyons 3, Ellison 2). Steals: 12 (Malone 3, Lyons 3. Turnovers: 24. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.