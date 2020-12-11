December 13, 2020

  • 41°

Georgianna Loomis

By Obituaries

Published 10:59 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Georgianna Mae (Akers) Loomis, 70, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away at King’s Daughters Medical Center, on Dec. 4, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Loomis.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the Loomis family.

To offer condolences to the Loomis family, please visit our website at phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business