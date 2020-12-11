Friday’s Ohio High School Boys’ Basketball Scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Friday’s Boys’ Basketball Scores
Akr. Hoban 70, Cle. Benedictine 55
Albany Alexander 66, Bidwell River Valley 47
Andover Pymatuning Valley 69, Orwell Grand Valley 44
Anna 87, Houston 34
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Smithville 39
Archbold 47, Defiance Ayersville 39
Ashland 78, Lexington 73
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 78, Lakeside Danbury 50
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64, Lewistown Indian Lake 57
Beloit W. Branch 54, Canfield 33
Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Sebring McKinley 40
Berlin Hiland 69, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44
Blanchester 65, Batavia Clermont NE 48
Bluffton 55, Ada 52
Botkins 44, Ft. Loramie 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, McConnelsville Morgan 56
Can. Glenoak 57, N. Can. Hoover 49
Can. South 57, Minerva 55, OT
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 83, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Danville 30
Carlisle 75, Middletown Madison Senior 54
Castalia Margaretta 64, Milan Edison 49
Cedarville 75, S. Charleston SE 35
Centerburg 59, Mt. Gilead 42
Centerville 80, Beavercreek 46
Chesapeake 70, Lynchburg-Clay 52
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Chillicothe Huntington 35
Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Cin. Turpin 58, Kings Mills Kings 45
Cin. Woodward 63, Cin. Aiken 60
Clyde 66, Vermilion 46
Coldwater 63, New Knoxville 46
Columbiana Crestview 62, Hanoverton United 44
Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 48
Cory-Rawson 50, McComb 36
Covington 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46
Crestline 52, Lucas 42
Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 52
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Orrville 42
Dalton 44, Jeromesville Hillsdale 35
Day. Carroll 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 37
Delphos Jefferson 59, Harrod Allen E. 53
Fairview 95, Bay Village Bay 64
Findlay Liberty-Benton 84, Van Buren 49
Frankfort Adena 68, Southeastern 37
Ft. Recovery 56, Delphos St. John’s 30
Glouster Trimble 51, Reedsville Eastern 29
Green 75, Uniontown Lake 10
Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 36
Hamilton Badin 55, Bishop Fenwick 45
Hannibal River 51, Toronto 32
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Liberty Center 37
Heartland Christian 71, Campbell Memorial 47
Howard E. Knox 36, Galion Northmor 32
Huron 55, Port Clinton 49
Ironton 54, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Jackson 65, Hillsboro 53
Jackson Center 58, Sidney Fairlawn 51
Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 45
Kalida 53, Holgate 36
Lakewood St. Edward 74, Richmond Hts. 62
Latham Western 70, Portsmouth Clay 22
Leipsic 70, Arcadia 26
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60
Lima Bath 75, Kenton 56
Lima Perry 66, Marion Elgin 27
Lima Shawnee 81, Celina 37
Lima Sr. 62, Thomas Worthington 46
Lisbon Beaver 40, Wintersville Indian Creek 39
Loudonville 62, Mansfield Christian 43
Lucasville Valley 56, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 77, E. Can. 49
Mason 68, Cin. Oak Hills 59
Massillon Tuslaw 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 49
Mayfield 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 44
McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 56
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39
Miamisburg 60, Clayton Northmont 50
Millersburg W. Holmes 46, Mt. Vernon 27
Millersport 72, Grove City Christian 50
Minster 51, New Bremen 36
Mogadore Field 51, Akr. Springfield 41
Mowrystown Whiteoak 62, W. Union 56
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 67, N. Baltimore 44
N. Royalton 67, Youngs. Ursuline 51
New Boston Glenwood 102, Green 75
New Lebanon Dixie 72, Camden Preble Shawnee 64
New Madison Tri-Village 60, Ansonia 36
New Richmond 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
Newark Cath. 58, Hebron Lakewood 46
Norwalk 55, Sandusky Perkins 43
Oak Harbor 52, Willard 41
Old Fort 72, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Elida 29
Pandora-Gilboa 60, Arlington 48
Paulding 72, Spencerville 62
Perry 54, Burton Berkshire 33
Piketon 47, Williamsport Westfall 30
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 60, Casstown Miami E. 59
Poland Seminary 53, Canfield S. Range 34
Rayland Buckeye 82, Bridgeport 49
Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 40
Rockford Parkway 44, Versailles 37
Rocky River 70, Parma Normandy 63, OT
S. Webster 53, Minford 47
Salem 64, Alliance 46
Sandusky St. Mary 52, New Riegel 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Seaman N. Adams 43
Sherwood Fairview 52, Continental 32
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Legacy Christian 43
Spring. Kenton Ridge 69, London 43
Spring. NE 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 44
Spring. Shawnee 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 53
Springboro 48, Huber Hts. Wayne 38
St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 42
St. Henry 38, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
St. Marys Memorial 51, Wapakoneta 47
Strasburg-Franklin 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Corning Miller 32
Thornville Sheridan 55, Warsaw River View 38
Tiffin Calvert 56, Gibsonburg 52
Tiffin Columbian 73, Sandusky 62
Tipp City Bethel 78, Newton Local 69
Tipp City Tippecanoe 83, W. Carrollton 66
Troy 46, Fairborn 39
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36
Vandalia Butler 57, Sidney 51
Vincent Warren 56, Marietta 55, OT
W. Chester Lakota W. 72, Hamilton 62
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Sugarcreek Garaway 59
Wauseon 36, Edgerton 26
Wheelersburg 69, Portsmouth W. 42
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 52
Xenia 76, Piqua 64
Yellow Springs 62, Franklin Middletown Christian 56, OT
Youngs. Boardman 51, Louisville 39
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, New Lexington 52, 2OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ccd.
Alliance Marlington vs. Carrollton, ccd.
Atwater Waterloo vs. New Middletown Spring., ccd.
Aurora vs. Barberton, ccd.
Avon Lake vs. Westlake, ccd.
Beachwood vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ccd.
Berea-Midpark vs. Avon, ccd.
Bishop Hartley vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.
Brunswick vs. Medina Highland, ccd.
Cin. Colerain vs. Middletown, ccd.
Cin. Finneytown vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Mariemont, ccd.
Cin. La Salle vs. Cov. Catholic, Ky., ccd.
Cin. Madeira vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.
Cin. McNicholas vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.
Cin. Summit Country Day vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.
Circleville vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. STVM, ccd.
Cle. Hts. vs. Maple Hts., ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.
Copley vs. Richfield Revere, ccd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.
Day. Oakwood vs. Eaton, ccd.
DeGraff Riverside vs. Sidney Lehman, ccd.
Dola Hardin Northern vs. Mansfield Temple Christian, ppd.
Elyria Cath. vs. Medina Buckeye, ccd.
Fairfield Christian vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
Fayetteville-Perry vs. Peebles, ppd.
Findlay vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ppd.
Grove City vs. Westerville Cent., ccd.
Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Mogadore, ppd.
Hudson vs. N. Royalton, ccd.
Ironton St. Joseph vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, ppd.
Kettering Fairmont vs. Springfield, ccd.
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. vs. Cin. Sycamore, ccd.
Lorain Clearview vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.
Mansfield Sr. vs. Wooster, ccd.
Marysville vs. Dublin Jerome, ccd.
Massillon Perry vs. Can. McKinley, ccd.
Maumee vs. Bowling Green, ccd.
Medina vs. Strongsville, ccd.
Mineral Ridge vs. Lowellville, ccd.
Mt. Orab Western Brown vs. Wilmington, ccd.
N. Olmsted vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.
North Intl vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.
Norton vs. Lodi Cloverleaf, ppd.
Oberlin Firelands vs. Sheffield Brookside, ccd.
Olmsted Falls vs. N. Ridgeville, ccd.
Oregon Clay vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.
Parma Padua vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.
Parma vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Peninsula Woodridge vs. Akr. Coventry, ccd.
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ppd.
Riverside Stebbins vs. Greenville, ccd.
Shaker Hts. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Spring. Greenon, ccd.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Kettering Alter, ccd.
Struthers vs. Jefferson Area, ccd.
Sullivan Black River vs. Oberlin, ccd.
Tol. St. John’s vs. Fremont Ross, ppd.
Twinsburg vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.
W. Liberty-Salem vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.
Wadsworth vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.
Warren JFK vs. Warren Howland, ccd.
Warrensville Hts. vs. Bedford, ccd.
Wellington vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.
Wellsville vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Wooster Triway vs. Navarre Fairless, ccd.
Youngs. Liberty vs. Brookfield, ccd.
