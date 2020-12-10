December 10, 2020

  • 54°

Tabbatha Thompson

By Obituaries

Published 11:36 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Tabbatha Thompson

Tabbatha Paige Thompson, 26, of Chesapeake, died Dec. 5, 2020, at home.

Services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business