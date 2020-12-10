Randy Ward

Randy Lee Ward, 34, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Ervin Napier. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.