December 10, 2020

  • 54°

Joel Baisden Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 1:35 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Joel Baisden Jr.

Joel “Dee” Baisden Jr., 63, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Chesapeake.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business