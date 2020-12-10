Joel Baisden Jr.

Joel “Dee” Baisden Jr., 63, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Chesapeake.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com