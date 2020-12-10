December 10, 2020

Helena Burge-Goens

Helena Burge-Goens, 74, of Moody, Alabama, formerly of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Tea Goens.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Tom Jones. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. There will be no visitation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

