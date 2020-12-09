December 9, 2020

Ethel Aldridge

By Obituaries

Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Ethel Aldridge

Ethel Vanessa Aldridge, 65, of Ironton, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To make online condolences to the Aldridge family please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

