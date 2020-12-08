December 9, 2020

Robin Lynn Wilson May, 50, of Garrison, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Care Center, in Portsmouth.
At the family’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Grayson, Kentucky, is caring for arrangements.

