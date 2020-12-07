Eugene Hall

May 17, 1936–Dec. 5, 2020

Eugene Hall, 84, of Walnut Creek, passed away at the Walnut Hill Nursing Home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

He was born on May 17, 1936, in South Point, to the late Alvie and Ethel (Petit) Hall.

On June 12, 1957, he married Kay Ann Lykins who survives.

Eugene graduated from South Point High School in 1954. He was a former resident of South Point and Kitts Hill, as well Ashland, Kentucky before relocating to Amish Country in Holmes County, where he resided for the past 27 years.

Eugene was employed as a carpenter, at the lumber yard and at Carlisle Tile in Coal Grove and retired in 1992 from Dow Chemical in Hanging Rock, where he worked in Styrofoam production. Eugene was a certified technician in TV and radio repair and also served in the Kentucky and Ohio Army National Guard in the 1950s and 1960s.

He was a member of the Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church for 26 years and more recently the Millersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Kay Ann, and their three children, Jan (Vernon) Stevens, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Winston (Janell) Hall, of Walnut Creek Township, and Myra (Rick) Sciannameo, of northeast Ohio; six grandchildren, Briana Shires, Shayla Laizure, Luke Hall, Meagan Hall, Micah Crowthers, and Kye Crowthers; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Grace Foster, of Marietta, Oletta Barnett, of Flat Rock, Michigan, Christine Adkins of Florida, Retha Zimmerman, of Fairburn, Georgia, Judy Keeney, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, Don Hall, of Spenser, West Virginia, and Kay Hamn, of South Point.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Loretta Willis and two brothers, Calvin Hall and Phillip Hall.

A private graveside service was held at the Berlin Township Community Cemetery on Monday with Pastor Jim Jamison officiating along with a meal and informal memorial service at the Jacob Hershberger residence.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Walnut Hills Nursing Home and LifeCare Hospice for being angels of comfort.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.millerfuneralcare.com.