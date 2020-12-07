December 7, 2020

  • 36°

Elaine Alban

By Obituaries

Published 12:25 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

Elaine Alban

Elaine Alban, 66, of Ironton, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family requests that you please observe social distancing during the service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business