Elaine Alban

Elaine Alban, 66, of Ironton, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family requests that you please observe social distancing during the service.

