Morgan’s 3-pointer lifts Ironton girls over ZT

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

A fast start and a clutch finish equaled a win for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

Ironton jumped out to a 9-point lead in the first quarter and got a 3-point goal by Isabel Morgan with time running out to beat the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers 46-43 on Saturday.

The clutch shot by Morgan capped a career-high 21-point performance as Ironton evened its record at 1-1. Evan Williams added 10 points and Teegan Carpenter chipped in 6 points.

Emily Allen scored 20 points to lead Zane Trace (1-2).

Morgan scored 10 points and Williams 6 in the first quarter as Ironton took a 22-13 lead.

The Lady Fighting Tigers struggled in the second quarter and scored just 4 points and Zane Trace got within 26-23 at the half.

Carpenter drained a trifecta and scored 4 points in the third quarter as each team scored 10 points to make it 36-33. Allen scored 4 points and Alara Crown went 4-for-4 at the foul line for the Lady Pioneers.

Allen scored 8 points in the fourth quarter as Zane Trace rallied to tie the game at 43. But Morgan — who was 3-for-4 at the foul line in the quarter — hit her trey with just under 12 seconds to give Ironton the win.

Ironton is scheduled to host Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Zane Trace 13 10 10 10 = 43

Ironton 22 4 10 10 = 46

ZANE TRACE (1-2): Lauren Lane 1 1 0-0 5, Alexis Guffey 0 0 0-0 0, Laynee Hill 0 0 2-2 2, Emily Allen 8 1 1-4 20, Briana Fetters 1 0 0-0 2, Avery Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn McCown 2 0 0-0 4, Alara Crow 0 0 4-4 4, Kinley May 2 0 0-0 4, Grace McCullough 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 2 7-10 43. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (1-1): Mary Lackey 1 0 1-2 3, Teegan Carpenter 1 1 1-2 6, Kameren Arden 1 0 0-1 2, Isabel Morgan 6 1 6-9 21, Evan Williams 4 0 2-2 10, Gretta Patterson 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 14 2 12-18 46. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.