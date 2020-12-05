Drug cases continue to fill county court dockets

Pandemic or not, the Lawrence County courts continue to deal with drug-related crimes.

In the past three months of indictments, there were 62 indictments for methamphetamine, 13 for heroin, 16 for fentanyl, three for cocaine, two for amphetamine, two for buprenorphine, one for oxycodone, one for alprazolam, one for Xanax and one for Suboxone.

Those indicted in September include:

• Christopher S. Carrell, 32, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Jojena M. Adkins, 36, Branchland, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Nicholas Blaylock, 36, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin and fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Johnathan E. Collins, 24, Flatwoods, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Tina R. Hoffman, 49, Columbus, two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and third-degree felony complicity to tampering with evidence.

• Don E. Pike Jr., South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Paige N. Roach, 29, Franklin Furnace, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Johny D. Thompson, 40, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Ellen Y. Whitten, 52, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Mary K. White, 28, Ironton, first-degree felony trafficking in heroin within vicinity of a school, second-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Delmond R. Dennis, 42, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brandon L. Ainsworth, 28, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Alec. R. Berry, 21, South Point, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ricky L. McKnight, 63, Ironton, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jalyn M. Brickles, 20, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Walter M. Bocook, 38, third-degree aggravated felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Antonio R. Butler, 29, Chesapeake, third-degree aggravated felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• William S. Brown, third-degree aggravated felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree aggravated felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony complicity to tampering with evidence.

• Wesley D. Hall, 46, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Traci J. Fields, 49, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Charlene A. Draucker, 35, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• James W. Damron II, 50, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Amber Craft, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs with a prior conviction.

• Donald L. Malone, 31, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

• Angela M. Kukuloff, 35, Columbus, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Daniel S. Jenkins, 42, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Gary A. Hay, 46, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tracy R. McNeely, 39, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• William J. Mercer, 20, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jennifer. R. Mays, 35, Middlesport, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tyler J. Warman, 26, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of a dangerous ordinance.

• William B. Thompson, 47, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Stephen D. Spurlock, 41, Glenwood, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John F. Smith, 39, Franklin Furnace, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Dustin T. Simpkins, 34, Ashton, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• David. L. Rickey, 45, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Heaven L. Mullins, 24, Marion, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Scott E. White, 44, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Keith M. Wetzel, 53, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Pamela J. Young, 65, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• Michael J. Morrison Jr., 39, Portland, Tennessee, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Christopher J. Ervin, 53, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Anthony S. Stevens, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Trista Dawn Bailey, 36, South Point, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

• Almeda J. Deerfield, 47, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Butch Castle, 43, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Amanda D. Jones, 30, Kenova, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael D. Russell, 58, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher M. Seacrest, 38, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Katherine D. Stephens, 22, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Stephen M. Thompson, 45, Chesapeake, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor violation of protection order.

• Ronald K. Howard, 38, Lakewood, Florida, third-degree felony domestic violence with two or more priors.

• Robert E. Tucker, 35, Ironton, second-degree misdemeanor, resisting arrest.

• Jacob Lee Robinson, 26, South Point, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

• Johnathen Wooten, 31, Jackson, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Mark L. Hopkins, 43, Flatwoods, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony theft and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Justin D. Hildeath, 29, South Point, third-degree felony theft of a firearm, two counts of third-degree felony having a weapon under disability and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Ryan R. Detamore, 28, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony theft and fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Noah P. Jones, 26, Ashland, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Vincent S. Arthur, 37, Ironton, third-degree felony theft of a firearm.

• David M. Turner Jr., 29, Edinburg, Pennsylvania, fourth-degree felony unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

• Jackie Lee Milam Jr., 40, Crown City, third-degree felony endangering children.

• Jacob A. Burns, 34, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Luke T. Lyons, 35, Pikeville, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon.

• Grant T. Boucher, 41, Mount Vernon, first-degree felony assault on a police officer, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer and fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Johathan Harris, 32, Ashland, Kentucky, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Scott M. Jenkins, 21, Ironton, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

• Steven K. Lindsey, 26, Proctorville, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony receiveing stolen property.

• Michael D. Neff, 36, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

Those indicted in October include:

• James J. Brewer, 40, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

• Anthony S. Stevens, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

• Kenneth Aaron Davis, 29, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• John D. Peters, 62, Pedro, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• Samuel Casey Santee, 37, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Ashley Renee Sauceda, 27, Morgantown, West Virginia, first-degree felony trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Joan C. Roach, 34, Huntington, West Virginia, first-degree felony trafficking in drugs and first-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Roger D. Burress, 62, South Point, first-degree felony trafficking in drugs and first-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Samuel S. Bays, 41, Milton, West Virginia, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs in vicinity of a juvenile and third-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Sammy Cooper Jr., 35, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and fourth-degree felony improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Edward K. Russell, 24, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Tiffany J. Henry, 28, Coal Grove, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• William L. Waddell, 29, Coal Grove, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Mary K. White, 29, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism and third-degree felony assault.

• Carisma M. Sammons, 31, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Jessica R. Wilson, 28, Ironton, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Zoe Marie Whisman, 21, Ironton, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Daron Emory Dixon, 20, Pedro, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Christopher A. Frazier, 40, Ironton, third-degree felony violation of protection order, second-degree felony burglary and fourth-degree felony disrupting public services.

• Justin D. Coon, 19, Ironton, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer.

• Timothy Michael Ray Ross, 29, assault on a peace officer, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Benjamin S. Layne, 41, Chesapeake, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• William R. Dutton, 51, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Dustin L. Sanford, 30, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Those indicted in November include:

• David L. Rickey, 45, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Dale L. Turner, 45, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John D. Richendollar, 33, Ironton, fourth-degree felony trafficking in heroin and third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Dewey Dexter Nance, 43, South Point, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.

• David D. Valentine, 59, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Scott M. Jenkins, 21, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of heroin.

• Jeannie G. N. Bowling, 34, Harlan, Kentucky, second-degree felony trafficking in heroin within vicinity of a school and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Leslie E. Wright, 37, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jimmie R. Morris, 57, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Jason Edward Fielder, 40, Parkersburg, West Virginia, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing, first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Jennifer M. Carpenter, 35, South Point, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Shaye L. Fielder, 28, Morgantown, West Virginia, first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, fourth-degree misdemeanor trespassing, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Robert A. Stevens, 42, Beaver, fifth-degree felony attempted burglary.

• Tina R. Hoffman, 39, Columbus, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Marc A. Mascuzzio, 46, Franklin Furnace, third-degree felony having weapons under disability.

• John D. Murrell, 56, Ironton, second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony theft of a motor vehicle.

• Adam Ainsworth, 59, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

• Steven K. Lindsey, 26, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

• Oscar Lucero Jr., 18, Columbus, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture, second-degree misdemeanor child endangering and first-degree misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• Donald L. Craft, 51, Pedro, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Bruce J. Marsh, 29, fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and second-degree felony burglary.