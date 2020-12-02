Mission to host annual giveaway

Event for those in need is set for Dec. 21

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach is gearing up for their annual Christmas giveaway.

Danny Newman, who handles finances for the group, said the event will take place Monday, Dec. 21.

“We’re going to be giving out ham, turkey and toys,” he said of some of the items available to those in need.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he the CMO has been continuing their usual food distribution unimpeded throughout the year.

Newman said the Dec. 21 event, which will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., will take place as it normally does each year, as a drive-through event.

“We’ve had 425 sign up so far,” he said, adding they expect as many as 500.

Newman said those who are in need must first register with the CMO to be in their system. This can be done via the window at the Chesapeake Community Center, located at the old high school building at 3748 Ohio Route 7, or by calling 740-867-6628.

From there, families will receive a card, which can be used for the Christmas giveaway.

He said in-person registrations will take place on Dec. 7 and 14 from 1-3 p.m. and the last day to sign up is Dec. 18.

Food banks and charitable organizations across the county have seen a spike in demand due to the pandemic, especially during the Christmas holidays.

Harvest for the Hungry, which conducts a similar giveaway prior to Thanksgiving, saw hundreds turn out for their event last week and higher numbers than a typical year.