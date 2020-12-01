Russell Jenkins

Russell Edward Jenkins, 90, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Elliot Nursing and Rehab in Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Russell “Rusty” Jenkins Jr. and Charles Hutton.

Russell is survived by his wife, Judy Jenkins; three daughters, Jana (Denny) Bryant, Tina (Mark) Scott and Sandra (John) Massie; one son, Matthew (Melynda) Brolin; one sister, Faye Whitaker; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Ironton.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.