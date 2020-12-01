Greta Walsh

Sept. 23, 1934–Nov. 29, 2020

Greta Jane Walsh, 86, of Steubenville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Trinity West ER.

She was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Whitman, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Everett J. and Rose R. Shackelford Bryant.

Greta was a member of Rock Camp U.M. Church and past matron of Westwood Chapter #569 O.E.S.

Preceding Greta in death were her husband, James G. Walsh Sr.; and three sisters, Naomi Wall, Mildred Burke and Margaret Lipscomb.

Greta is survived by her daughter, Deborah K. (Tim) Folger; son, James G. Walsh Jr.; four grandchildren, Joshua (Sara) Folger, Dusti (Joe) Snider, Kadie (Dake) Schmidt and Seth (Jessica) Walsh; and eight great-grandchildren.

Per Greta’s request, services are private and burial will follow at Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering.

