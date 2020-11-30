December 1, 2020

Jerry Edwards

By Obituaries

Published 10:06 am Monday, November 30, 2020

Jerry Duane Edwards, 83, of South Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

