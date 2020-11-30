Jerry Edwards
Jerry Duane Edwards, 83, of South Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Danny Tyree: The EPA is turning 50
It may be the sort of birthday where someone shouts, “50 candles blazing on the cake? Are you crazy? Why... read more