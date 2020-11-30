Goldie Mann

Goldie Nappie Mann, 62, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

