Small Business Saturday returns with virtual twist

Small Business Saturday in downtown Ironton is this weekend, but like every event this year, it is going to be different.

Ironton aLive is once again teaming up with American Express to encourage people to shop their local stores and help the local economy this Saturday.

Normally, Small Business Saturday has hundreds of people looking for bargains going from store to store, meeting Santa Claus, having hot chocolate and decorating cookies among other things. Last year, the event even had a pop-up store for small business owners who didn’t have a physical space.

But this year with state COVID-19 restrictions, the Small Business Saturday is going virtual through the Ironton aLive Facebook page, although some stores will still be open to the public.

Flyers containing coupons will be distributed to businesses participating and will be available in today’s Ironton Tribune Thanksgiving edition.

“Many of the businesses will have their doors open and some will also be selling through their websites and social media pages,” said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. “When you see their posts or live sales, please share to help get the word out. They will greatly appreciate it!”

As always, Small Business Saturday will be feature Ironton Bucks, which can be used at participating Ironton businesses.

“When you see the coupons for our participating businesses posted on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/irontonalive, like, comment and share for a chance to win Ironton Bucks,” Heighton said. “They make great gifts so that the money stays local. If you’d like to purchase Ironton Bucks, contact samheighton@irontonalive.com.”

This year the rules for winning Ironton Bucks are one entry per coupon (must do all three – like, comment, and share on Facebook) for a chance to win. There will be three winners with first place getting $300, second place getting $200 and third place getting $100. Winners will be notified via Facebook. The winners have 48 hours to respond or Ironton aLive will draw again for a winner.

The three winners will be determined using software that randomly chooses from the names entered into a database. The more digital coupons a person likes, comments and shares, the more chances they have to win.

“Thank you for supporting Ironton’s businesses,” Heighton said. “Please be safe and healthy and have a Merry Christmas.”

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express as a way to promote small, local businesses, and always falls on the last Saturday of November after Black Friday and before Cyber Monday.