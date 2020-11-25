Juanita Fairall

May 23, 1930–Nov. 16, 2020

Juanita Fairall, 90, of Columbus, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020.

She was born May 23, 1930, in Ironton, to William and Bertha Owens.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Linda Craig; son, Gary (Barb) Donahue; grandchildren, Joseph McElhatton and Shannon (Rick) Coil; brother, Jerrell (Gail) Owens; sisters, Helen Huff, Delores (Pete) Koenig and Nancy (Steve) Martin.

Juanita graduated from Kitts Hill High School, where she was a cheerleader and crowned Miss Kitts Hill.

She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and enjoyed reading her Bible often.

Juanita always looked forward to spending time with her family, as she was the third of eleven children.

Juanita loved music and enjoyed strumming her guitar and singing.

She will be remembered for her bubbly personality and huge heart.

Juanita was loved by anyone fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband of 17 years, Gene Donahue; brothers, Bill, Don, Glenn, Ralph and Richard Owens; sister, Jean Littlejohn and son-in-law, Ron Craig.

