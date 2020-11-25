Editorial: A season of giving for all

On Thursday, the South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation donated more than 1,000 frozen turkeys to charitable groups throughout the Tri-State.

This generosity will be greatly appreciated and will help to brighten both the Thanksgiving and Christmas season for many a family, providing a meal that they otherwise might have not have had.

As the holidays kick off, it is time to think of those less fortunate.

We at The Tribune would like to promote any charitable efforts going on in the coming months. If you know of a group or individual working on a project of giving who may be in need of volunteers and donations, please let us know.

Please send information to briefs@irontontribune.com and we will add them to our list of charities.

We commend NWTF and all others for their work this season and hope that all can still have a wonderful holiday in these difficult times.