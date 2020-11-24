John Leach

John C. Leach, 85, of Wooster and Ironton, died Nov. 22, 2020, at Wooster Hospital.

Obituary and online condolences can be found at https://www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com/.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and funeral at 1 p.m. on Friday at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster.

Livestream available on the funeral Facebook page.