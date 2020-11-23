November 24, 2020

  • 39°

South Point to host teleconference council meeting for December

By Heath Harrison

Published 8:06 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

The South Point village council will not meet in person for its regular December session.

The meeting, which was set for Tuesday, Dec. 1, will instead take place via teleconference, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

The council has met several times this year using that format, and has also held in-person, socially distanced meetings.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas special?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business