South Point to host teleconference council meeting for December
The South Point village council will not meet in person for its regular December session.
The meeting, which was set for Tuesday, Dec. 1, will instead take place via teleconference, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.
The council has met several times this year using that format, and has also held in-person, socially distanced meetings.
You Might Like
U.S. agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Trump says he recommends GSA follow “initial protocols,” but vows to continue challenge WASHINGTON (AP) — The General Services Administration... read more