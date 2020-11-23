November 23, 2020

  • 37°

David Sexton

By Obituaries

Published 3:39 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

David Sexton

David Allen Sexton, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Oneida Smith.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas special?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business