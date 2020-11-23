Charles Webb Sr.

Sept. 16, 1937–Nov. 22, 2020

Charles Neal Webb Sr., 83, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Webb was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Ironton, a son to the late William Neal and Norma (Barker) Webb.

He is survived by his wife, Polly Wiley Webb, whom he married Oct. 10, 1969.

Mr. Webb was a 1956 graduate of Ironton High School and was a U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force veteran.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a member of Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lina Webb; and a brother, Samuel Webb.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Charles “Butch” (Carolann) Webb, of Proctorville, and William “Bill” (Kimberly) Webb, of South Point; grandchildren, Chase Michael Webb, Thomas Grant Webb and Claire Elaine Webb; sister, Jane (Donnie) Taylor; and brother, Terriel “Skip” (Emily) Thompson.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Leatherwood Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

The Webb family would like to offer a special thank you to the Community Hospice of Ashland.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.