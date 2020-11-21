November 22, 2020

  • 48°

Marriages – 11/20/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:17 am Saturday, November 21, 2020
  • Jermiah Michael Simpson, 36, Proctorville, and Alexis Leanne Potter, 19, Proctorville.)
  • Alfred Joseph Parece, 32, Lawrence and Michelle Leigh McFann, 33, Lawrence.
  • Brandon James Ruble, 33 Lawrence, and Ashley Elizabeth McMaster, 28, Lawrence.
  • Jeremy Edward Walker, 42, Franklin Furnace, and Ashley Nicole Hollingsworth, 38, Olive Hill.
  • Jaiden C. Strange, 18, South Point, and Lucy Lillian Gannon, 18, South Point.
  • Joshua Michael Laprad, 30, Chesapeake, and Stephanie Jean Bradshaw, 48, Chesapeake.
  • Jeremy Scott Callicoat, 29, Lawrence, and Jade Elizabeth Green, 25, Lawrence.
  • Matthew Alan Tomlinson, 41, Chesapeake, and Kaylie Noelle Miller, 35, Lawrence.
  • Christopher Von Willets, 45, Kitts Hill, and Rebekah L. Harless, 39, Ironton.
  • Tyler James Gad, 27, Lawrence, and Terra Cathleen Stapleton, 25, Proctorville.
  • Justin Lee Skeens, 25, South point, and Meredith Lynn Cravens, 24, South point.
  • Michael R. Gore, 59, Lawrence, and Sherry L. Turcotte, 54, Lawrence.
  • Julie A. Bloomfield, 32, Proctorville, and Crissy R. Elliott, 40, Proctorville.
  • Joshua Steven Clagg, 42, Proctorville, and Regina Kay Riley, 47, Proctorville.
  • Blaine Evan McFann, 24, Ironton, and Jessica Faye Haynes, 24, Ironton.
  • Brayden Alexander Caudill, 19, Ironton, and Brittany Ann Ghee, 21, Ironton.
  • Clark Edward Lewis, 29, Cabell, and Abigail Nicole Wray, 25, Proctorville.
  • Jaad Mundru Smith, 30, South point, and Lisa Dawn Rakes, 35, Genoa.
  • Robert Cole Pickrell, 28, Wayne, and Lisa Ann Lockhart, 35, Huntington.
  • Ahsan Rasool Jat, 28, Proctorville and Melissa Kayansell, 36, Proctorville.
  • Richard L. Worley, 65, Coal Grove, and Cathy L. Bolner, 65, Coal Grove.
  • Cody David Patrick, 30, Wayne, and Lauren Ashley Carte, 28, Wayne.
  • Jared Tristan Julian, 24, Lawrence, and Michal Lynn Bowling, 34, South point.
  • Gary Lee Arrowood, 64, Proctorville, and Teresa Ann Allen, 61, Proctorville.
  • David Aldan Barry, 37, Lawrence, and Brandi Lea Jenkins, 37, Lawrence.
  • Zachary Brent Hilton, 22, Olive Hill, and Jordan Nicole Wilson, 26, Ironton.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas special?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business