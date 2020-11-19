Obituaries – 11/18/2020
Beverly Parsons
Beverly Jane Parsons, 62, of South Point, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Steven Parsons.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
You Might Like
Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The “Great Pumpkin” never showed on broadcast television this year, but after a deal with PBS,... read more