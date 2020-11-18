Obituaries – 11/18/2020

Kevin Barnett

Kevin Ray Barnett, 54, died on Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Chesapeake.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lynn Barnett.

A memorial will be held at Kevin and Nancy’s home, Township Road 1079, Chesapeake, 5 p.m on Saturday.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

Donald Bever

April 13, 1934–Nov. 17, 2020

Donald J. Bever, age 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was born on April 13, 1934, in Somerset, to the late Pius and Helen (Young) Bever.

He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Church since 1978, and a member of the Lancaster Old Car Club.

Donald retired as a sergeant after 32 years of dedicated service as a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He is survived by his children, Daniel J. (Donna) Bever, of York, Maine, Dennis J. (Sue Wilkins) Bever, of Reynoldsburg, and David J. (Kimberly) Bever, of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rose M. (Metzger); and siblings, Louise Eversole, Mary Roberta Folk, Raymond Bever, James Bever, and George “Gene” Bever.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mark Catholic Church, with Father Peter Gideon, Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Somerset. Family will receive friends at Sheridan Funeral Home from 4 – 7 p.m. on Sunday with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m.

Family requests memorial contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St., Lancaster, 43130, the Fairfield County Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, 43130, or the Navy SEAL Foundation, 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.

Ruth Evelyn Carey

Oct. 8, 1928–Nov. 16, 2020

Ruth Evelyn Carey, 92, of South Point, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Oct. 8, 1928, in North Kenova, a daughter of the late Everett Lee Miller Sr. and Mayflower Kitts Miller.

She was formerly a seamstress for Corbin Ltd. and was a founding member of South Point First Church of the Nazarene.

Ruthie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Edwin Carey; four sons, Ray Edwin (Amy Otto) Carey, David Eugene (Mary) Carey, Warren Lee (Theresa) Carey, and Douglas Earl (Julie) Carey; two brothers, Everett Lee (Ramona) Miller, Jr, and Roy Donovan (Thelma, deceased) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Friends may call Saturday from noon–1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

Jerry Powers

Jerry W. Powers, 71, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Ellena Sue Burcham Powers.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.