Lantern at Morning Pointe honors veterans
Staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Russell said they were proud to celebrate four heroes in their facility on Veterans Day last week “for everything they have done for our freedoms.” Pictured are, from left, James “Butch” Crabtree, Clyde Blanton, George Botts and Harold Rice. (Submitted photos)
