November 18, 2020

  • 43°

Lantern at Morning Pointe honors veterans

By Staff Reports

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Russell said they were proud to celebrate four heroes in their facility on Veterans Day last week “for everything they have done for our freedoms.” Pictured are, from left, James “Butch” Crabtree, Clyde Blanton, George Botts and Harold Rice. (Submitted photos)

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will the COVID-19 pandemic change your family's plans for the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business