Turkey giveaway on Thursday

The annual Jared C. Murphy turkey giveaway will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the American Legion Post 433, 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton.

100 turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

People need to bring ID and there will be a limit of one per household.

The giveaway is being done by Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Studio Dora.

For more information, call Tony Murphy at 720-442-3274.