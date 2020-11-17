Turkey giveaway on Thursday
The annual Jared C. Murphy turkey giveaway will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the American Legion Post 433, 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
100 turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
People need to bring ID and there will be a limit of one per household.
The giveaway is being done by Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Studio Dora.
For more information, call Tony Murphy at 720-442-3274.
