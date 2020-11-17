November 18, 2020

Turkey giveaway on Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The annual Jared C. Murphy turkey giveaway will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the American Legion Post 433, 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton.

100 turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

People need to bring ID and there will be a limit of one per household.

The giveaway is being done by Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Studio Dora.

For more information, call Tony Murphy at 720-442-3274.

