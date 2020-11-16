November 18, 2020

Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District meeting moved to Tuesday

By Staff Reports

Published 11:53 am Monday, November 16, 2020

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District has moved it’s November board meeting to Tuesday from Nov. 30.

The meeting will be held at the  Main Campus and will start at 6:15. Social distancing measures will be taken.

