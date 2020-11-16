Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District meeting moved to Tuesday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District has moved it’s November board meeting to Tuesday from Nov. 30.
The meeting will be held at the Main Campus and will start at 6:15. Social distancing measures will be taken.
You Might Like
Scioto & Lawrence County Industrial Corridor to receive $3.5M grant
PORTSMOUTH — JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Scioto County Economic Development Office and the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation... read more