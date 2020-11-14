Saturday’s OHSAA Football Playoff Scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
State Football Semifinals
Saturday’s Scores
Division 4
Mentor Lake Cath. 17, Bloom-Carroll 10
Van Wert 28, Cin. Wyoming 20
Division 5
Ironton 22, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 19
Kirtland 39, Tontogany Otsego 13
Division 6
Coldwater 41, Columbus Grove 27
New Middletown Spring. 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 13
Regular Season
Cols. Walnut Ridge 14, Cols. Eastmoor 6
State Championship Pairings
At Fortress Obetz
Friday, Nov. 20
Division 7
Warren John F. Kennedy vs. New Bremen, 2 p.m.
Division 2
Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Massillon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Division 5
Ironton (11-0) vs. Kirtland (10-0), 2 p.m.
Division 3
Chardon vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Division 4
Mentor Lake Catholic vs Van Wert, Noon
Division 6
Coldwater vs. New Middletown Springfield, 5 p.m.
Ironton headed to state championship for rematch with Kirtland
Jim Walker jim.walker@irontontribune.com LONDON — Ironton vs. Kirtland: The Sequel. The Ironton Fighting Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to... read more