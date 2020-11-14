Local teen honored by Ohio 4-H

Each year, Ohio 4-H hosts a Celebration of Youth event showcasing the success of youth across the state.

This year’s celebration was held virtually on Nov. 5 to celebrate the perseverance and resilience of Ohio 4-H members.

Lawrence County 4-H Teen Leader alumni Wyatt Thacker was chosen as the area representative for Lawrence, Pike, Jackson and Scioto County to highlight his 4-H experience on the virtual Ohio 4-H Celebration of Youth, Pathways to the Future event.

Thacker aged out of 4-H this year, but his positive attitude and desire to set the stones for the future of 4-H did not go unnoticed throughout his career in the program.

He is a student at Marshall University, who believes “4-H has taught me to be responsible and dedicated to the task at hand, helping me develop very good time management skills,” attributing these skills to his success at school and at work.

To learn more about 4-H and experiences of youth across the state and to hear Thacker share his experience this year, visit the Ohio State University Extension Youtube channel to view the recording.

For more information on the Lawrence County 4-H program, visit lawrence.osu.edu or call 740-533-4322.