Fairland seniors win Heisman High School Scholarship

ROME TOWNSHIP — Two seniors at Fairland High School have been named as school winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition.

Abigail Kiritsy and Jacob Polcyn were among those named earlier this month by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance in the 2020 school winners.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2021, more than 3,600 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.

In their first year as presenting sponsor, Acceptance Insurance pledged an additional $25,000 scholarship donation to the program. School winners will continue on for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners receive a $750 college scholarship, national finalists receive a $1,250 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $5,250 college scholarship.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.

To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2021, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

Over the past 26 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.heismanscholarship.com.