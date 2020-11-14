All-Ohio Valley Conference Fall Sports Teams
Ohio Valley Conference
2020 All-Conference
Boys’ First Soccer Team
Player, school Gr.
Colton Roe, Gallipolis Sr.
Bode Wamsley, Gallipolis Sr.
Brody Wilt, Gallipolis Jr.
Maddux Camden, Gallipolis So.
Sam Simpson, Rock Hill So.
Parker Knipp, Rock Hill Sr.
Mason Parkes, Rock Hill Sr.
Braylon Balandra, So. Point So.
Tyler Lilly, South Point Sr.
Kyle Badgett, South Point Sr.
Jacob Polcyn, Fairland Sr.
Clayton Bloss, Fairland Sr.
Lucas Shepard, Chesapeake Jr.
Bryson Haynes, Chesapeake Sr.
Treyvin Craft, Portsmouth Sr.
Honorable Mention
Player, school Gr.
Ayden Roettker, Gallipolis Jr.
Dalton Vanco, Gallipolis Sr.
Blake Wilson, Rock Hill Jr.
Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill Jr.
Mason Kazee, South Point Jr.
Erikai Jackson, South Point So.
Rion Chafin, Fairland Jr.
Zach Stewart, Fairland Sr.
Jacob Spears, Chesapeake Jr.
Jake Anderson, Chesapeake Sr.
Alonso Salinas, Portsmouth Jr.
Zach Roth, Portsmouth Fr.
Coach of the Year
Cory Camden, Gallipolis
Girls’ First Soccer Team
Player, school Gr.
Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill So.
Paige Bailey, Rock Hill Sr.
Emmi Stevens, Rock Hill Jr.
Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill Jr.
Maddie Miller, Fairland Jr.
Nina Miller, Fairland Sr.
Olivia White, Fairland Jr.
Preslee Reed, Gallipolis Jr.
Kaylie Clark, Gallipolis Sr.
Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake Jr.
Carolina Jamie, Chesapeake Jr
Honorable Mention
Player, school Gr.
Allison Rogers, Rock Hill Jr.
Ashlie Howard, Rock Hill Jr.
Lexi Hall, Fairland Sr.
Lexi Steele, Fairland Jr.
Keilanee Montgomery, SP Jr.
Jaycie Walters, South Point So.
Kyrsten Sanders, Gallipolis Jr.
Koren Truance, Gallipolis Sr.
Jasmine Young, Chesapeake So.
Sarah Ellis, Chesapeake Jr.
Coach of the Year
Summer Collins, Rock Hill
Boys’ Golf First Team
Player, school
Clayton Thomas, Fairland
Landon Roberts, Fairland
Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake
Leith Hamid, Gallipolis
Brayden Sexton, South Point
Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake
Christian Hall, Chesapeake
Cooper Davis, Gallipolis
Hunter Cook, Gallipolis
Jackson McComas, Chesapeake
Will Hendrickson, Gallipolis
Beau Johnson, Gallipolis
Honorable Mention
Drey Osborne, Coal Grove
Issac Doolin, Rock Hill
Kyle Slone, Fairland
Daewin Spence, Portsmouth
Max Gleichauf, Ironton
Carter Collins, Chesapeake
Cody Bowman, Gallipolis
Brayden Adkins, South Point
Coach of the Year
Bryan Ward, Fairland
Girls’ Golf First Team
Player, school
Abbi Zornes, South Point
Addy Brooks, Gallipolis
Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis
Sidnea Belville, South Point
Lilly Rees, Gallipolis
Avery Minton, Gallipolis
Honorable Mention
Emily Horn, Coal Grove
Kylee Cook, Gallipolis
Brianna Stokley, South Point
Lexi Hall, Fairland
Makayla Collins, Ironton
Coach of the Year
Mark Allen, Gallipolis
Girls’ First Team
Player, school Gr.
Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Sr.
Bailey Barnette, Gallipolis Jr.
Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis So.
Samantha LaFon, Ironton Sr.
Kameren Arden, Ironton Sr.
Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Sr.
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Jr.
Kalei Ngumire, Fairland So.
Brooklynn Roland, Fairland So.
Madison Perry, Portsmouth Jr.
Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth Jr.
Alexis Johnson, South Point Jr.
Mollie Watts, Chesapeake Jr.
Whitney Howard, Rock Hill Jr.
Honorable Mention
Player, school Gr.
Regan Wilcoxon, Gallipolis So.
Devin Forest, Ironton Jr.
Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove Sr.
Madi Wilson, Fairland Sr.
Sydney Tackett, Portsmouth Jr.
Sydney Markel, South Point Sr.
Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake Sr.
Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill So.
Coach of the Year
Sally Barnette, Gallipolis
Boys’ Cross Country
First Team
Player, school
Charlie Putnam, Portsmouth
William Harrison, Ironton
Noah Wood, Rock Hill
Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove
Sam Simpson, Rock Hill
Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill
Connor Blagg, Rock Hill
Ben Mattam, Fairland
Jeffrey Sparks, Coal Grove
Tristian Crisenbery, Gallipolis
Honorable Mention
Sam Miller, Fairland
Jayce Edwards, Coal Grove
Coach of the Year
Mark McFann, Rock Hill
—————
Girls’ Cross Country
First Team
Player, school
Sarah Watts, Gallipolis
Camryn Miller, Rock Hill
Laura Hamm, Coal Grove
Bella Stevens, Rock Hill
Kylee Thomas, Coal Grove
Kylie Gilmore, Rock Hill
Emma Marshall, Fairland
Honorable Mention
Maddie Stewart, Gallipolis
Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill
Coach of the Year
Mark McFann, Rock Hill
