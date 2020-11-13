November 14, 2020

Friday’s OHSAA Football Playoff Scores

By Associated Press

Published 11:25 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Ohio High School Athletic Association
High School Football Playoffs
Division I
State Championship
Cincinnati St. Xavier 44, Pickerington Central 3
Division II
State Semifinal
Akron Archbishop Hoban 28, Avon 14
Massillon 14, Cincinnati La Salle 10
Division III
State Semifinal
Chardon 47, Tiffin Columbian 7
Cols. St. Francis DeSales 23, Kettering Archbishop Alter 13
Division VII
State Semifinal
New Bremen 28, Lima Cent. Catholic 26
Warren JFK 20, Newark Catholic 13

