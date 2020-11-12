Freeman, Abreu voted MVP awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman easily won the NL MVP award Thursday, topping off a trying year that saw him become so ill with COVID-19 he prayed “please don’t take me.”

Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu earned the AL MVP, a reward for powering his team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Freeman got 28 of the 30 first-place ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts got the other two firsts to finish second and San Diego third baseman Manny Machado was third.

In a season affected from spring training to the World Series by the pandemic, perhaps it was fitting the final major award of the year went to someone infected by the virus.

Three weeks before the delayed opening day in late July, Freeman’s body temperature spiked at 104.5 degrees and he lost his sense of taste and smell. At one point, he recalled, he said a little prayer because “I wasn’t ready.”

“I got off to such a slow start,” Freeman said on the MLB Network after Dale Murphy, a two-time NL MVP with the Braves, announced the winner. “I just didn’t know when I would get my legs back.”

The 31-year-old Freeman quickly found his footing, batting .341 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs while playing all 60 games.

A powerful lefty batter with the ability to spray the ball all over the field, he led the majors in hitting 23 doubles and scoring 51 runs.

Boosted by the four-time All-Star, the Braves won the NL East and came within one win of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1999.

Freeman is the sixth different player in Braves franchise history to be the NL MVP. Chipper Jones most recently took the honor in 1999 – Freeman wears a tattered Braves T-shirt under his uniform that was passed down to him from Jones.

Betts was bidding to join Frank Robinson as the only players to win the MVP in both leagues. The 28-year-old outfielder earned the AL honor in 2018 while leading Boston to the World Series title.

Traded by the Red Sox to Los Angeles early this year, Betts hit .292 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs and was the catalyst in the Dodgers’ run to their first championship since 1988.

Machado hit .304 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs as San Diego made its first playoff appearance since 2006. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finished fourth in the voting and Washington outfielder Juan Soto was fifth.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez finished second in the AL MVP voting and Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was third.

Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases, and topped the AL with 76 hits and a .617 slugging percentage. He played in all 60 games during the virus-shortened season as Chicago claimed a wild-card spot.

The 33-year-old Abreu batted .317 with 19 home runs, connecting six times in a three-game series against the Cubs in late August. That barrage of longballs at Wrigley Field was part of his 22-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this year.

Abreu was the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star. He became the fourth different White Sox player to win the AL MVP, joining Frank Thomas (1993-94), Dick Allen (1972) and Nellie Fox (1959).

Abreu was the third Cuban-born player to be an MVP, along with Jose Canseco and Zoilo Versalles.

This was the first time since Ryan Howard and Justin Morneau that a pair of first basemen won the MVPs.

Freeman got a $185,185 bonus and Abreu received $37,037 for winning in contract bonuses prorated because of the shortened season.

AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of Cleveland was fourth and Angels outfielder Mike Trout was fifth. A three-time AL MVP, Trout had finished in the top four every season since he was AL Rookie of the Year in 2012.

This will be the first time in more than 75 years the MVP trophies don’t carry the name and likeness of Kenesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s first commissioner.

In an Associated Press story in late June, former MVPs Barry Larkin, Terry Pendleton and Mike Schmidt said they favored pulling Landis’ name off future plaques because of concerns over his handling of Black players.

BBWAA members overwhelmingly voted in October to remove any mention of Landis from the MVP trophy and the award won’t be named for anyone this year.

The organization will discuss in 2021 whether to name it for someone else, with former Negro Leagues star Josh Gibson and Robinson among those being mentioned as possibilities.

Landis became commissioner in 1920 and no Blacks played in the majors through his reign that ended when he died in 1944. Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947.

Landis’ legacy is “always a complicated story” that includes “documented racism,” official MLB historian John Thorn has said.

In 1931, Landis gave the BBWAA control of picking and presenting the MVPs. During the 1944 World Series, the group decided to add Landis’ name to the plaque.

His name had appeared on all MVP plaques since then and was featured more prominently than the actual winners of the Kenesaw Mountain Landis Memorial Baseball Award.

NL MVP voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total

Freddie Freeman, Braves 28 2 – 410

Mookie Betts, Dodgers 2 21 5 268

Manny Machado, Padres – 2 16 221

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres – 2 5 201

Juan Soto, Nationals – 3 2 172

Marcell Ozuna, Braves – – 2 167

Trea Turner, Nationals – – – 83

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants – – – 81

Corey Seager, Dodgers – – – 43

Trevor Bauer, Reds – – – 32

Trevor Story, Rockies – – – 23

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves – – – 21

Dominic Smith, Mets – – – 16

Yu Darvish, Cubs – – – 14

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals – – – 9

Brandon Belt, Giants – – – 2

Wil Myers, Padres – – – 2

Max Fried, Braves – – – 1

Ian Happ, Cubs – – – 1

Dansby Swanson, Braves – – – 1

Ryan Tepera, Cubs – – – 1

Devin Williams, Brewers – – – 1

AL MVP voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total

Jose Abreu, White Sox 21 8 1 374

Jose Ramirez, Indians 8 17 3 303

D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees 1 5 15 230

Shane Bieber, Indians – – 4 173

Mike Trout, Angels – – 4 172

Nelson Cruz, Twins – – 1 128

Tim Anderson, White Sox – – 1 125

Brandon Lowe, Rays – – – 104

Luke Voit, Yankees – – – 85

Anthony Rendon, Angels – – 1 42

Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays – – – 8

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox – – – 6

Liam Hendriks, Athletics – – – 4

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays – – – 4

George Springer, Astros – – – 4

Byron Buxton, Twins – – – 2

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox – – – 1

David Fletcher, Angels – – – 1

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox – – – 1

Kyle Lewis, Mariners – – – 1

Salvador Perez, Royals – – – 1

Eddie Rosario, Twins – – – 1