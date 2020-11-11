Cy Young Facts & FIgures
NL Cy Young
National League Cy Young Winners
2020 — Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati
2019 — Jacob deGrom, New York
2018 — Jacob deGrom, New York
2017 — Max Scherzer, Washington
2016 — Max Scherzer, Washington
2015 — Jake Arrieta, Chicago
2014 — x-Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2013 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2012 — R.A. Dickey, New York
2011 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2010 — x-Roy Halladay, Philadelphia
2009 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco
2008 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco
2007 — x-Jake Peavy, San Diego
2006 — Brandon Webb, Arizona
2005 — Chris Carpenter, St. Louis
2004 — Roger Clemens, Houston
2003 — Eric Gagne, Los Angeles
2002 — x-Randy Johnson, Arizona
2001 — Randy Johnson, Arizona
2000 — Randy Johnson, Arizona
1999 — Randy Johnson, Arizona
1998 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta
1997 — Pedro Martinez, Montreal
1996 — John Smoltz, Atlanta
1995 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1994 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1993 — Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1992 — Greg Maddux, Chicago
1991 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta
1990 — Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh
1989 — Mark Davis, San Diego
1988 — x-Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles
1987 — Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia
1986 — Mike Scott, Houston
1985 — x-Dwight Gooden, New York
1984 — x-Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago
1983 — John Denny, Philadelphia
1982 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1981 — Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles
1980 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1979 — Bruce Sutter, Chicago
1978 — Gaylord Perry, San Diego
1977 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1976 — Randy Jones, San Diego
1975 — Tom Seaver, New York
1974 — Mike Marshall, Los Angeles
1973 — Tom Seaver, New York
1972 — x-Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1971 — Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago
1970 — Bob Gibson, St. Louis
1969 — Tom Seaver, New York
1968 — x-Bob Gibson, St. Louis
1967 — Mike McCormick, San Francisco
1966 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1965 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1963 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1962 — Don Drysdale, Los Angeles
1960 — Vernon Law, Pittsburgh
1957 — Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves
1956 — Don Newcombe, Brooklyn
NOTE: From 1956-66 there was one selection from both leagues.
x-unanimous choice
National League Cy Young Award Ballots
Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Paul Newberry, Associated Press ATL Bauer Darvish deGrom
Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Bauer Darvish deGrom
David Brandt, The Associated Press AZ Bauer Darvish deGrom
Steve Gilbert, MLB.com AZ Bauer Darvish deGrom
Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI Darvish Bauer deGrom
Russell Dorsey, Chicago Sun-Times CHI Bauer Darvish deGrom
Mark Sheldon, MLB.com CIN Bauer Darvish deGrom
Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer CIN Bauer Darvish deGrom
Thomas L Harding,MLB.com COL Bauer Darvish deGrom
Jack Etkin, Honorary COL Bauer Darvish deGrom
J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News LA Bauer deGrom Lamet
Tim Brown, Yahoo Sports LA Bauer Darvish deGrom
Jorge Ebro, El Nuevo Herald MIA Bauer Darvish deGrom
Jon Heyman, MLB Network MIA Bauer Darvish deGrom
Todd Rosiak, Mil. Journal Sentinel MIL Bauer deGrom Darvish
Will Sammon, The Athletic MIL Bauer Darvish deGrom
Tim Britton, The Athletic NY Bauer Darvish deGrom
Mike Puma, New York Post NY Bauer deGrom Darvish
Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Bauer Darvish Lamet Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI Bauer Darvish deGrom
John Perrotto, USA TODAY Sports PIT Darvish Bauer deGrom
Adam Berry, MLB.com PIT Bauer Darvish deGrom
AJ Cassavell,MLB.com SD Darvish Bauer deGrom
Dennis Lin, The Athletic SD Bauer Darvish deGrom
Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area SF Bauer Darvish Lamet
Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic SF Bauer Darvish Lamet
Anne Rogers, MLB.com STL Bauer Darvish deGrom
Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Bauer Darvish Lamet
Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Bauer Darvish deGrom
Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS Bauer Darvish deGrom
National League Cy Young Statistics
IP W-L BB SO SV ERA
2020 Bauer, Cin 73 5-4 17 100 0 1.73
2019 deGrom, NY 204 11-8 44 255 0 2.43
2018 deGrom, NY 217 10-9 46 269 0 1.70
2017 Scherzer, Was 200.2 16-6 55 268 0 2.51
2016 Scherzer, Was 228.1 20-7 56 284 0 2.96
2015 Arrieta, Chi 229 22-6 48 236 0 1.77
2014 Kershaw, LA 198.1 21-3 31 239 0 1.77
2013 Kershaw, LA 236 16-9 52 232 0 1.83
2012 Dickey, NY 233.2 20-6 54 230 0 2.73
2011 Kershaw, LA 233.1 21-5 54 248 0 2.28
2010 Halladay, Phi 250.2 21-10 30 219 0 2.44
2009 Lincecum, SF 225.1 15-7 68 261 0 2.48
2008 Lincecum, SF 227 18-5 84 265 0 2.62
2007 Peavy, SD 223.1 19-6 68 240 0 2.54
2006 Webb, Ari 235 16-8 50 178 0 3.10
2005 Carpenter, StL 241.2 21-5 51 213 0 2.83
2004 Clemens, Hou 214.1 18-4 79 218 0 2.98
2003 Gagne, LA 82.1 2-3 20 137 55 1.20
2002 Johnson, Ari 260 24-5 71 334 0 2.32
2001 Johnson, Ari 249.2 21-6 71 372 0 2.49
2000 Johnson, Ari 248.2 19-7 76 347 0 2.64
1999 Johnson, Ari 271.2 17-9 70 364 0 2.48
1998 Glavine, Atl 229.1 20-6 74 157 0 2.47
1997 Martinez, Mon 241.1 17-8 67 305 0 1.90
1996 Smoltz, Atl 253.2 24-8 55 276 0 2.94
1995 Maddux, Atl 209.2 19-2 23 181 0 1.63
1994 Maddux, Atl 202 16-6 31 156 0 1.56
1993 Maddux, Atl 267 20-10 52 197 0 2.36
1992 Maddux, Chi 268 20-11 70 199 0 2.18
1991 Glavine, Atl 246.2 20-11 69 192 0 2.55
1990 Drabek, Pit 231.1 22-6 56 131 0 2.76
1989 Davis, SD 92.2 4-3 31 92 44 1.85
1988 Hershiser, LA 267 23-8 73 178 1 2.26
1987 Bedrosian, Phi 89 5-3 28 74 40 2.83
1986 Scott, Hou 275.1 18-10 72 306 0 2.22
1985 Gooden, NY 276.2 24-4 69 268 0 1.53
1984 Sutcliffe,Cle-Ch 244.2 20-6 85 213 0 3.64
1983 Denny, Phi 242.2 19-6 53 139 0 2.37
1982 Carlton, Phi 295.2 23-11 86 286 0 3.10
1981 Valenzuela, LA 192 13-7 61 180 0 2.48
1980 Carlton, Phi 304 24-9 90 286 0 2.34
1979 Sutter, Chi 101 6-6 32 110 37 2.23
1978 G.Perry, SD 261 21-6 66 154 0 2.72
1977 Carlton, Phi 283 23-10 89 189 0 2.64
1976 Jones, SD 315.1 22-14 50 93 0 2.74
1975 Seaver, NY 280 22-9 88 243 0 2.38
1974 Marshall, LA 208 15-12 56 143 21 2.42
1973 Seaver, NY 290 19-10 64 251 0 2.08
1972 Carlton, Phi 346.1 27-10 87 310 0 1.97
1971 Jenkins, Chi 325 24-13 37 263 0 2.77
1970 Gibson, StL 294 23-7 88 274 0 3.12
1969 Seaver, NY 273.1 25-7 82 208 0 2.21
1968 Gibson, StL 304.2 22-9 62 268 0 1.12
1967 McCormick, SF 262.1 22-10 81 150 0 2.85
1966 Koufax, LA 323 27-9 77 317 0 1.73
1965 Koufax, LA 335.2 26-8 71 382 2 2.04
1963 Koufax, LA 311 25-5 58 306 0 1.88
1962 Drysdale, LA 314.1 25-9 78 232 1 2.83
1960 Law, Pit 271.2 20-9 40 120 0 3.08
1957 Spahn, Mil 271 21-11 78 111 3 2.69
1956 Newcombe, Bkn 268 27-7 46 139 0 3.06
AL Cy Young
AL Cy Young Award Winners
2020 — x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland
2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston
2018 — Blake Snell, Tampa Bay
2017 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2016 — Rick Porcello, Boston
2015 — Dallas Keuchel, Houston
2014 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2013 — Max Scherzer, Detroit
2012 — David Price, Tampa Bay
2011 — x-Justin Verlander, Detroit
2010 — Felix Hernandez, Seattle
2009 — Zack Greinke, Kansas City
2008 — Cliff Lee, Cleveland
2007 — CC Sabathia, Cleveland
2006 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2005 — Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles
2004 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2003 — Roy Halladay, Toronto
2002 — Barry Zito, Oakland
2001 — Roger Clemens, New York
2000 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston
1999 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston
1998 — x-Roger Clemens, Toronto
1997 — Roger Clemens, Toronto
1996 — Pat Hentgen, Toronto
1995 — Randy Johnson, Seattle
1994 — David Cone, Kansas City
1993 — Jack McDowell, Chicago
1992 — Dennis Eckersley, Oakland
1991 — Roger Clemens, Boston
1990 — Bob Welch, Oakland
1989 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1988 — Frank Viola, Minnesota
1987 — Roger Clemens, Boston
1986 — x-Roger Clemens, Boston
1985 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1984 — Willie Hernandez, Detroit
1983 — LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago
1982 — Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee
1981 — Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee
1980 — Steve Stone, Baltimore
1979 — Mike Flanagan, Baltimore
1978 — x-Ron Guidry, New York
1977 — Sparky Lyle, New York
1976 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1975 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1974 — Catfish Hunter, Oakland
1973 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1972 — Gaylord Perry, Cleveland
1971 — Vida Blue, Oakland
1970 — Jim Perry, Minnesota
1969 — (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit
1968 — x-Denny McLain, Detroit
1967 — Jim Lonborg, Boston
1964 — Dean Chance, Los Angeles
1961 — Whitey Ford, New York
1959 — Early Wynn, Chicago
1958 — Bob Turley, New York
x-unanimous choice
NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.
Bauer Power! Trevor Bauer first Reds’ pitcher to win Cy Young
The Associated Press Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL Cy Young honor for the Cincinnati... read more