Built to be a blessing

The Ironton First United Methodist Church was unveiled a new blessing box.

Pastor Sam Peters said the box was birthed by a vision of parishioner Nancy McKee to help those looking for a little hope in the community.

“We want this blessing box to be a touchpoint of hope to those in urgent need in our community” Peters said. “We placed a sign on the box that says, ‘Take what you need, leave what you can. Most of all be blessed.’”

The pastor and a small group from the church prayed a prayer of blessing on the box on Oct. 22 and they stocked it with a variety of items such as baby supplies, non-perishable food, notebooks and pens, water, hygiene items, Bibles and clothing.

Several members and volunteers outside the church constructed a little red box in the style of a small house. It is adjacent to the sidewalk in front of the church at Fifth Street near the corner of Center Street.

“We are grateful for the volunteers that worked to get this built and installed before cold weather set in,” Peters said. “Several people from our neighborhood have been blessed by the box already and we pray it will continue to meet those immediate gap needs of people in our community.”

The church invites others in the community to donate items as they can. Books to read, baby diapers, non-perishable foods can be placed in the Blessing Box at any time or dropped off at the church office during morning business hours.

For more information on the Blessing Box or how to help, contact the church 740-532-1196.