Editorial: Officials met the challenge

While counting is continuing in the presidential election and recounts in some states are likely, it appears that, for the most part, things went smoothly across the country.

While some results are coming slower than others, none of this was unexpected, due to the unique nature of this year’s situation.

Election officials in every state were entering uncharted territory this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in mail-in voting.

Here in Lawrence County, there were no reported irregularities and officials had unofficial numbers, which gave a pretty good idea who would ultimately win, ready not long after polls closed.

Final results will be available on Nov. 14, after late arriving mail ballots, which were postmarked by the deadline, arrive and are counted.

We would like to thank all at the board of elections for conducting the county’s election and count in as safe, timely and accurate of a manner as possible