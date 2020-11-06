Barnhart wins 2nd Gold Glove
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart was honored once again as the best defensive backstop in the National League by winning his second Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Barnhart previously won the award in 2017 and stands alongside National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench and Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Edwards as the only catchers in Reds history to receive the honor.
In the revised 60-game season this year, Barnhart led all catchers with at least 100 innings behind the plate with nine Defensive Runs Saved. He did not commit an error on the season and threw out eight of 22 potential base stealers (36 percent).
Barnhart, who earned his first NL Gold Glove Award with Cincinnati in 2017, led Major League catchers this season with nine Defensive Runs Saved and was fourth in the NL with 5.8 defensive Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs.
He beat out fellow finalists Willson Contreras of the Cubs and Jacob Stallings of the Pirates.
“Winning the first one in ’17 was like a dream come true, then you just kind of set out to not make that become the one and only,” Barnhart said.
“Obviously, there was a couple of years in between that I didn’t have as good of a defensive year as I would’ve liked. To win it this year when it is strictly based on numbers, there’s really no arguing it. For me, it means everything.”
Major League Baseball 2020 Gold Glove Winners
National League
P — Max Freid, Atlanta
C — Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati
1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago
2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis
3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
SS — Javier Baez, Chicago
LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis
CF — Trent Grisham, San Diego
RF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
American League
P — Griffin Canning, Los Angeles
C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland
1B — Evan White, Seattle
2B — Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland
3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland
SS — J.P. Crawford, Seattle
LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City
CF — Luis Robert, Chicago
RF — Joey Gallo, Texas
