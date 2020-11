All-Southern Ohio Conference Football Teams

Southern Ohio Conference

All-SOC Football Team

Division 1

First Team

Caleb Crabtree, Northwest

Brayden Campbell, Northwest

Evan Lintz, Northwest

Wyatt Brackman, Northwest

Alex Baer, Northwest

Kaden Zumbro, Northwest

Dakota Secrest, Northwest

Hunter Townsend, Northwest

Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern

Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern

Bryce Myers, Beaver Eastern

Jake Tribby, Beaver Eastern

Kyle Beasley, Beaver Eastern

Luke Leith, Symmes Valley

Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley

Levi Niece, Symmes Valley

Josh Ferguson, Symmes Valley

Leviticus Justice, Sciotoville East

Austin Baulderman, Sciotoville East

Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East

Logan Emnett, Ports. Notre Dame

Caleb Nichols, Ports. Notre Dame

Dyland Seison, Ports. Notre Dame

Ethan Huffman, Green

Second Team

Connor Litz, Northwest

Zane Gilley, Northwest

Waylon McGlone, Northwest

Wyatt Hines, Beaver Eastern

Matt Conley, Beaver Eastern

Malik Harris, Beaver Eastern

Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley

Derek Crum, Symmes Valley

Keagan Jackson, Sciotoville East

Ethan Rase, Sciotoville East

Amari Harmon, Ports. Notre Dame

Carter Campbell, Ports. Notre Dame

Ethan Hayslip, Green

Kaleb LaFollette, Green

Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Brayden Campbell, Northwest

Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern

Defensive Player of the Year

Evan Lintz, Northwest

Lineman of the Year

Caleb Crabtree, Northwest

Coach of the Year

Bill Crabtree, Northwest

Division 2

First Team

Zeke Brown, Waverly

Hayd’n Shanks, Waverly

Will Futhey, Waverly

Phoenix Wolf, Waverly

Spencer Pollard, Waverly

Jaxson Poe, Waverly

Penn Morrison, Waverly

Andrew Welch, Waverly

Blake Richardson, Wheelersburg

Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg

Gage Adkins, Wheelersburg

Josh Clark, Wheelersburg

Carson Williams, Wheelersburg

Brock Harden, Oak Hill

Conor Dickens, Oak Hill

Cameron Kerns, Oak Hill

Flint Barger, Oak Hill

Eli Tilley, Portsmouth West

Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West

Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West

Luke Wroten, Portsmouth West

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford

Matthew Risner, Minford

Ty Perkins, Lucasville Valley

Devin Wiley, Lucasville Valley

Second Team

Wyatt Crabtree, Waverly

Mark Stulley, Waverly

Brock Adams, Waverly

Jake Gregg, Wheelersburg

Eli Swords, Wheelersburg

Kenny Sanderlin, Wheelersburg

Evan Risher, Oak Hill

Brandon Beam, Oak Hill

Ashton Klaiber, Portsmouth West

Jeffery Bishop, Portsmouth West

Tate Walker, Minford

George Arnett, Lucasville Valley

Offensive Player of the Year

Hayd’n Shanks, Waverly

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Eli Tilley, Portsmouth West

Zeke Brown, Waverly

Lineman of the Year

Blake Richardson, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year

Chris Crabtree, Waverly